The first session of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s sixth convocation has kicked off.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the session.

Opening the event, head of the Administration of Azerbaijani Parliament Safa Mirzayev congratulated the MPs.

The oldest member of the newly-formed Parliament Ziyad Samadzade, who chaired the session, declared it open.

Ziyad Samadzade then read out names of the newly-elected MPs.

***

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was then played.

President Ilham Aliyev is making a speech at the session.

story will be updated

---

