By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov met heads of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, US to discuss economic reforms carried out in the country.

During the meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF), Samir Sharifov gave comprehensive information about large-scale reforms implemented under President Ilham Aliyev leadership in Azerbaijan.

“IMF is ready to render all necessary support to Azerbaijan in this direction,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during the meeting, adding that she met President Aliyev at Davos Economic Forum in January of 2019.

During the meeting, it was also emphasized that Azerbaijan plays a significant role in a global and regional scale. The sides discussed Azerbaijan’s partnership with international financial organizations, and the ways of upgrading them to a qualitatively new level.

The minister also held a meeting with Jihad Azur, Head of the IMF department on the Middle East and Central Asia, and Natalia Tamirisa, Head of the IMF mission on Azerbaijan. Implementation of Medium Term Expenditure Framework in Azerbaijan, as well as in the framework of the 4th article of IMF, preparations for the organization’s representatives’ visit to the country in July were also high on the agenda.

Samir Sharifov had another meeting with Cyril Muller, the Vice-President of World Bank (WB). During the meeting, discussions were held on further cooperation plans between Azerbaijan and World Bank, as well as execution of issues arising after the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Axel Van Trontsenburg, the Managing Director of WB, in the framework of Munich Security Conference held in February.

As part of his visit to Washington, the Azerbaijan Finance Minister met with Peter Haas, Co-chair of the US-Azerbaijan Economic Partnership Commission and First Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs of the US. They discussed the next meeting of Intergovernmental Commission to be organized in Washington in July, 2020 and mutual economic cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and the United States.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97