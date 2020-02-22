By Trend

The state visit by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Italy is a landmark event and will undoubtedly give a serious impetus to the development and strengthening of relations between Baku and Rome, Giulietto Chiesa, a famous Italian journalist, writer, prominent politician and public figure, told Trend Feb. 21.

Chiesa said that the visit by the Azerbaijani president to Italy opens a new page in the development of bilateral relations.

“Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy has been recently developing dynamically, which indicates the mutual interest of states,” Chiesa noted. “Italy ranks first among Azerbaijan’s trading partners. Big volumes of Azerbaijani oil are transported to Italy, and Azerbaijan ranks first in oil imports of our country, and cooperation in infrastructure, construction, transport, agriculture, as well as industrial production has been established. At the same time, Azerbaijan closely cooperates with Italian companies operating in these sectors.”

“The Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, signed several years ago, gave a significant impulse to cooperation and brought bilateral relations to a higher level,” the politician added. “As a result of this, our countries have established reliable bilateral relations in leading sectors of the economy, particularly in the energy sector. Humanitarian cooperation is improving every year, cultural ties are developing. I believe that bilateral ties in the energy sector will be further intensified with full implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor, a large-scale project.”

Chiesa noted that the range of bilateral cooperation between Baku and Rome will expand and bring benefits in accordance with the interests of Italy and Azerbaijan.

Further, the European politician said that Azerbaijan plays an active role in ensuring regional cooperation and security, which is an indicator of a well-considered external strategy of the state.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz