Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on February 14. Northwest wind is expected in the capital.

At night, the temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 0-3°C, 5-8 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be at night 0-2 °C, 5-7 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 765 mm to 774 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 75-85 percent.

Snow is expected in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will vary from -1 to +4 °C at night, 8-13 °C in the daytime in the country's regions. In the mountains, 3-8 °C at night, 8-13 °C in the daytime.

According to the medical meteorological forecast, tomorrow an increasing north wind is expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which may cause discomfort for weather-sensitive people.

