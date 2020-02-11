By Rasana Gasimova

The newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Dubandi” electrical substation was inaugurated in Pirallahi district, Baku on February 10.

The station has been reconstructed in accordance with Azerenergy's rehabilitation program that started to be implemented back in 2018. Under the rehabilitation program, 12 major power plants and 20 substations are undergoing reconstruction, repair and restoration, Teymur Abdullayev, the head of the public relations and media center at Azerenergy, said during the media tour organized in the substation. He noted that Dubandi is one of the completely reconstructed substations.

“’Mushfig’, ‘Zabrat’ and ‘Dubandi’ substations were reconstructed under the program. Reconstruction works have been completed at the ‘Eighth Kilometer’ and ‘Sulfanol’ substations in Sumgait. Major construction and reconstruction work are underway at the ‘Khirdalan’, ‘Ahmadly’ and ‘Mashtaga’ substations,” he noted.

Abdullayev stressed that it was important to prevent accidents, transfer the load from one substation to another in the accident mode, eliminate losses, meet the growing demand, and, most importantly, rebuild substations to provide consumers with better quality and uninterrupted electricity.

“For this reason, the open type110/35/6 kV Dubandi, which was commissioned 67 years ago, has been completely closed on the basis of new technologies. To eliminate the short circuit and system crashes, the substations were replaced with more powerful transformers, and a control building equipped with relay protection, automation and control systems was built,” he said.

Note that Azerenergy is Azerbaijan’s largest electric power producer. The company is currently carrying out reconstruction work at 220- and 110-kilovolt substations, which play an important role in the energy supply of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

The 220-kilovolt "Mushfig" substation in the village of Badamdar in the Sabail region and the 110-kilovolt substation "Zabrat" in the village of Zabrat, Sabunchu region are already reconstructed and commissioned.

Azerbaijan has been increasing its electricity production in recent years and turning into electricity exporter. The country exported 1.77 billion kW / h of electricity worth $76.8 million in 2019

Electricity production amounted to 24.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2019. This is 4.3 percent more compared to 2018. Currently, 91.9 percent of electricity in Azerbaijan is produced from traditional sources of energy (natural gas), while 8.1 percent of electricity is produced from renewable sources.

---

