By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani youth will have the opportunity to practice at the enterprises of the Defense Ministry in a bid to expand their knowledge and increase their sense of social responsibility, Defense Industry Minister Madat Guliyev has said.

Addressing the event dedicated to February 2, which is celebrated as National Youth Day in Azerbaijan, Guliyev noted that the Azerbaijani government pays attention to youth development in the country.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree earlier, declaring 2020 the “Year of Volunteers” in Azerbaijan.

Guliyev emphasized that national leader Heydar Aliyev, during his leadership of the country, created all conditions for thousands of youth who left to study at USSR universities to return to Azerbaijan and apply their knowledge and skills to the benefit of their homeland.

Guliyev recalled that Heydar Aliyev paid particular attention to the issue of attracting young cadres to public administration, and his successor, President Ilham Aliyev, continues this policy today.

He further congratulated the young specialists working in the ministry.

At the end of the event, the distinguished employees of the Ministry were awarded with honorary diplomas, badges and cash bonuses.

The Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan was established in 2005 on the basis of the State Committee for Special Engineering and Conversion.

In 2020, Azerbaijan ranked 64th among 138 countries considered for the annual Global Fire Power review.

Azerbaijan is actively strengthening its armed forces. The army's power is growing from year to year; it is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons from the best manufacturers.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces have three branches: the Azerbaijani Land Forces, the Azerbaijani Air and Air Defence Force, and the Azerbaijani Navy. Associated forces include the Azerbaijani National Guard, the Internal Troops of Azerbaijan, and the State Border Service, which can be involved in state defense under certain circumstances.

