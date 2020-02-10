By Trend

The number of local observers indicates the transparency of voting in the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Deputy Secretary-General Sherali Saidamir Jonon said a press conference following the elections, Trend reports.

Sherali Jonon noted that the level of preparation for the elections is really impressive.

"All conditions were created for the elections in accordance with international standards and the legislation of Azerbaijan. Holding elections at this level is an indicator of the effectiveness of the Azerbaijani legislation," the head of the SCO mission said.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

