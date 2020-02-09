By Trend

All the necessary conditions have been created for the free voting of people in the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press-conference in Baku, Trend reports on Feb. 9.

“The task of the members of the precinct election commissions is to ensure compliance of all electoral activity to the Electoral Code,” the chairman said.

“Creating all conditions for voters is our duty and we made everything possible to carry out all the work in accordance with the Electoral Code,” Panahov said.

The CEC chairman added that members of the precinct election commissions must not impede the activity of those accredited by the CEC and district election commissions to monitor the electoral process, while the accredited individuals must not impede the activity of polling stations.

