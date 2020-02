By Trend

Electoral campaign of candidates at the extraordinary parliamentary election to the Azerbaijan’s Parliament, scheduled for February 9, ends tomorrow on Feb.8, Trend reports on Feb. 7.

The electoral campaign of candidates begins 23 days before the election and ends 24 hours before the start of voting, that is at 08:00 am (GMT+4) on Feb. 8.

Tomorrow on Feb. 8 is a pre-election silence day in Azerbaijan.

---

