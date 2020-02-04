By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has handed "Heydar Aliyev" Order to Polad Bulbuloghlu for his outstanding contribution to the Azerbaijani culture and long-term fruitful public and political activities.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Polad Bulbuloghlu has left a unique mark in the Azerbaijani musical culture.

"You are one of the most prominent composers not only for Azerbaijan, but also on a global scale. The fact that your songs are still alive proves that. Despite the fact that some of these songs were composed 40, 50 years ago, they are still beloved. These are immortal songs, valuable examples of Azerbaijan's musical fund," president said.

"Throughout your life you have carried out activities worthy of the name of your father in art, life and politics. From the very beginning of your activity, you introduced yourself as Polad Bulbuloghlu, which is great responsibility as bearing this name you continue the great responsibility of the family, the work of the great, ingenious Bulbul," he added.

In his speech, Ilham Aliyev stressed Polad Bulbuloghlu's contribution to the country's culture and policy. He noted that national singer and politician supported the country's cultural life when Azerbaijan was going through really difficult times.

The president also emphasized Bulbuloghlu's role in the development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

"For many years, you have represented Azerbaijan in Russia, which is one of the world's superpowers. I know that the interests of Azerbaijan are above all for you....", he said.

Polad Bulbuloghlu expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev. He also stressed that national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev always paid a great attention to Azerbaijani culture.

Polad Bulbuloghlu, Azerbaijan’s current ambassador to Russia is famous for his contributions to Azerbaijan's social, political and cultural life. World-famous musician and public figure turned 75 on February 4, 2020.

For many times, Polad Bulbuloghlu has successfully presented Azerbaijani pop music abroad. The singer has won multiple prizes at international festivals.

His father was Murtuza Rza oglu Mammadov (1897–1961), a famous opera singer and a native of Shusha, who exposed Polad to musical culture from an early age.

Bulbuloghlu brilliantly combined modern and nation music styles to create a new musical stream in the Soviet Union.

Musical works by virtuoso composer blend multiple genres, including large symphonic works, chamber and instrumental music and so on.

He successfully toured the entire USSR and performed around the world. The singer successfully performed in Russia, Canada, Turkey, France, Argentina, Poland, Germany, Denmark and other countries.

Three of his songs became Song of the Year and he received numerous prestigious awards in the Soviet Union.

Moreover, his popular roles in many films turned him into a film star and gained ever large popularity among cinema lovers.

Polad is the only Azerbaijani musician who was honored as a star in "Stars Square" in Moscow in 2000.

In the 1990s, Bulbuloghlu started a political career. He became the Azerbaijani Culture Minister and is currently the Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia.

