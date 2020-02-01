By Trend

To date, 842 international observers have passed accreditation for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9 in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports February 1.

“The international observers represent 55 countries and 56 organizations,” the chairman said.

Panahov added that the number of local observers has reached 65,766 people.

