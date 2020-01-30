By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has passed a decision to step up preventive measures due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak in China.

During a session held in the Cabinet of Ministers in line with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, it was decided to take relevant measures that include switching to an enhanced regime at border crossings, ensuring mandatory thorough medical examination and monitoring of all people travelling from China, particularly, those from epidemic zones.

It was also decided to prepare a list of high-risk food products that could carry the virus, and strengthen control over these products in food markets, create a hotline in medical facilities, and educate the population about the virus and ways of combating it, as well as regularly inform the population about the situation.

A working group will be created under the Health Ministry to tackle the issue.

The meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister Ali Asadov, was attended by heads of relevant government agencies.

It was emphasized during the session that presently there are no coronavirus infection cases in the country. It was also noted that the country has enough medical supplies needed in such cases.

It should be noted that Turkey will evacuate 6 to 7 Azerbaijanis students along with its own 35 citizens living in the Chinese city of Wuhan upon Azerbaijan’s request, Turkish Ambassador Erkan Ozoral told local media today. Evacuated citizens will be quarantined in Turkey for 14 days.

Currently, about 500 Azerbaijanis are studying in China. The Ministry of Education maintains regular contacts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Azerbaijani Embassy in China.

So far, 170 people have died and more than 7,000 people have been infected as the coronavirus has spread to every region in China.

