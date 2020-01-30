By Trend

Ten citizens of Azerbaijan and 35 citizens of Turkey will be evacuated from China, due to the coronavirus outbreak in Chinese Wuhan city, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s Ministry of Health.

Evacuated citizens will be quarantined in Turkey for 14 days.

Azerbaijani citizens will be evacuated from China to Turkey, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“The Minister of Health said that we have no threat so far. But there are citizens of Azerbaijan in China. They want to come back," Erdogan said.

The president instructed relevant authorities to take necessary actions and bring the citizens of Azerbaijan to Turkey,

An outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia later identified as a new type of coronavirus and denoted as 2019-nCoV was registered in China's Wuhan in late Dec.2019.

As of Jan.30, 2020, the number of those infected amounted to 7,711 people, whereas the number of deceased amounted to 170 people.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz