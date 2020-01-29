By Trend

January 30 marks the deadline for making the decision on the accreditation of organizations that have applied to conduct exit-polls in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for Feb. 9, Trend reports referring to the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to the country's Electoral Code, the CEC must decide on the applications not later than 10 days before the election.

Moreover, the preparation of ballots should also be completed on Jan. 30.

