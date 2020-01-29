By Trend

Close relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan in the port industry create an opportunity for the future development of the two countries, said President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili.

Zourabichvili made the remark during the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) winter session in Strasbourg, France, Trend reports.

According to her, Georgia and Azerbaijan are also connected by port complex.

As Zourabichvili noted, today the EU is implementing extremely important projects in the field of transport and communications and the priority for Georgia and Azerbaijan is the development of transport infrastructure facilities that will ensure the linkage of transport arteries.

“These projects include the transport corridor of Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRASECA) and gas pipelines that have huge potential. It’s very important to maximize this potential,” said Georgia's president.

She also noted that the reforms carried out in Georgia and Azerbaijan in the field of electoral law and the protection of human rights are an essential element in ensuring stability in this region, which is crucial for the EU.

The PACE winter session will continue until January 31.

---

