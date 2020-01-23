President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Procter & Gamble Europe Loic Tassel in Davos.

Loic Tassel thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the meeting. He hailed the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years, especially increasing accountability and transparency in the business area and the positive contribution of tax and customs reforms to the overall competitive environment. It was noted that this is a very important factor for the development of activities of Procter & Gamble Europe in Azerbaijan. Saying that Azerbaijan`s current business environment provides great opportunities for all foreign investors to expand their activities, Loic Tassel highlighted business and social activities of Procter & Gamble Europe in the country.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that further measures will be taken to improve the business environment for foreign investors in Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, it was noted that Procter & Gamble Europe intends to expand its activities to Central Asia and the Far East and the city of Baku was chosen as a regional center. It was emphasized that reforms implemented by President Ilham Aliyev and the business environment created in Azerbaijan will provide an opportunity for Procter & Gamble Europe to expand towards the east through the company`s office in the country.

