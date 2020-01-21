By Rasana Gasimova

The Sustainable and Operative Social Security Agency (DOST) under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population will open more centers in the country in 2020, Minister Sahil Babayev has said.

Two of the DOST centers will be opened in capital Baku and more others in Sumgayit, Absheron, Sheki, Barda, Guba and Sabirabad regions.

Babayev noted that the creation of the DOST Agency under the ministry was the most successful innovation in the social sphere and ensured the transition of social services to a qualitatively new level of development.

He informed that the first DOST center opened in May 2019 in Baku served up to 65,000 citizens, noting that 95.2 percent of the people were satisfied with the service that the center provided.

Babayev also said that the Volunteer DOST program received 6,900 appeals, and 250 volunteers were involved in the work of the center.

Speaking about the results of 2019, Babayev said two reform packages that have provided direct support to 4.2 million citizens were the most important achievements of the past year.

Babayev added that last year the number of people attracted to the self-employment program reached 10,354, the number of families receiving state targeted social assistance increased by 70 percent, amounting to 72,000. He noted that the programs will be expanded in 2020.

He emphasized that the employment agencies of the ministry provided 103,028 people with job - 3,168 people were involved in professional training, and about 135,000 citizens were provided with career counseling services.

Babayev noted that the “Ishsizin DOSTu” (“Friend of the unemployed”) program allowed opening 38,000 paid public service jobs.

He informed that the number of employment contracts increased by 153,000 in 2019. He also said that 21 social security e-referral systems were launched last year, noting that the ministry has created 13 more e-reference services, and 15 more e-reference services will be launched in 2020.

DOST centers are created to provide a significant part of state social services (labor and employment, types of social security, pensions, social insurance and other services) through operational simplified procedures.

The centers are expected to provide 132 different types of social services to citizens, 91 of them being electronic. Currently, more than 20 types of electronic services are provided to the population in DOST centers. Every center is expected to employ approximately 100-150 people.

As many as 31 DOST centers are planned to be opened in Baku and regions by 2025: five in Baku, two in Sumgayit and Ganja, and the rest in other regions of the country. The services will be rendered to 2.8 million people.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz