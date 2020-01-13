By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry have taken part in the opening of new food warehouses of the Main Department for Logistic Support.

According to the information published on the Defence ministry's official website on 11 January, Hasanov was informed about the buildings that are in the administrative and technical territories and the development plan of these territories.

It was reported that several new warehouses with a capacity of 500 tons each that also equipped with a cooling system were built here to contain dry food products.

Upon the instructions of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev, construction work is continuing in military units and military facilities to improve the equipment, provision and social conditions of military personnel.

Moreover, Hasanov was also informed about the continuation of the construction of food warehouses in the areas near the frontline zone.

He gave several instructions on providing the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army with new and high-calorie food products throughout the year, strengthening control over the food supply of military units, better storage of food products and improving the social conditions of servicemen.

Earlier, Defense Minister inaugurated new administrative buildings and a training center in one of the military units on 27 December 2019.

Since achieving independence, Azerbaijan has been trying to further develop its armed forces into a professional, well trained, and mobile military.

The country participates in NATO's Partnership for Peace.

According to the Global Firepower ranking, Azerbaijani army ranks 52nd among 137 countries. Azerbaijani army reserves the right to be called the strongest army in the South Caucasus region.

Azerbaijan is actively strengthening its armed forces. The army's power is growing from year to year; it is perfectly equipped with modern weapons from the best manufacturers.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces have three branches: the Azerbaijani Land Forces, the Azerbaijani Air and Air Defence Force, and the Azerbaijani Navy. Associated forces include the Azerbaijani National Guard, the Internal Troops of Azerbaijan, and the State Border Service, which can be involved in state defense under certain circumstances.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz