Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Dear Excellency, it gives me a great pleasure to wish you a happy birthday and a prosperous year ahead with many happy returns,” reads the letter. “I would also like to express my best wishes to you and your family as well as my appreciation of your friendship to Egypt.

