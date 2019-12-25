By Laman Ismayilova

A New Year festivity has been arranged at the Rehabilitation Center for People with Down Syndrome.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva took part in the event. Leyla Aliyeva met with the children receiving treatment in the center.

Spectacular show left children with unforgettable impressions and memories.

Notably, Leyla Aliyeva often meets with children deprived of parental care and in need of special care. She is interested in their education and training, participates in various events and programs conducted for their effective leisure.

The Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Down Syndrome has been constructed following the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

All conditions have been created in the Centre’s canteen for comfortable nourishment of patients with Down Syndrome.

There is a computer room, speech therapist’s, mathematics, astronomy rooms, a psychologist, preschool training, parents’ rooms, as well as biology and zoology rooms, a sports hall and swimming pool, cinema and theatre halls at the Centre.

Moreover, sculpture, working education, carpet-making, embroidery and painting circles also function in the building.

A child playground, pavilions and an open sports ground have been created on the Centre’s territory. A bus was presented to the Centre by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

