By Trend

The number of candidates to take part in the upcoming municipal elections in Azerbaijan is 41,462 people, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference, Trend reports on Dec. 22.

Panahov said that some candidates voluntarily withdrew their candidacies.

“One third of the candidates are representatives of 13 political parties, and two thirds are self-nominees,” the chairman noted.

Municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan Dec. 23.

As many as 15,156 members on 1,606 municipalities will be elected.

The municipal elections will be held at 5,049 polling stations. Voting will begin at 08:00 (GMT +4) and end at 19:00.

The total number of voters included in the voters’ list is 4,972,356 people.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz