By Rasana Gasimova

As part of the implementation of the State Program of Azerbaijan on the development of cocoon and silk production for the period 2018-2025, one million mulberry seedlings were imported to Azerbaijan from China.

The program envisages support for the application of cluster approach in the field of silkworm breeding, creation of new productive silkworm hybrids, the expansion of research activities in primary seeding, and establishment of seed-growing plants that will provide the industry with mulberry silkworm seeds.

According to this program, the Agriculture Ministry will buy high-yielding seedlings from of China to expand the food supply and cultivate new mulberry gardens.

So far, China has so far delivered 3.5 million seedlings to Azerbaijan.

The ministry noted that the seedlings were sent to 38 regions across the country. They will be planted according to Chinese technology and under the supervision of Chinese experts.

In 2019, 641 tons of silkworms were produced in Azerbaijan. During the year, 3.1 million manats ($1.8 million) of subsidies from the state budget were paid to manufacturers.

In 2018, silk growers delivered a total of 513.9 tons of wet cocoons and this figure was 2.1 times more than in 2017.

Zardab, Fuzuli, Zagatala, Balakan, Agjabadi, Barda, Sheki, Kurdamir, Gakh and Agdam are the leading regions for cocoon harvesting.

Sericulture in Azerbaijan is a branch of agriculture that raises the non-oil potential of the country's economy.

In accordance with the state program of cocoon and sericulture, it is envisaged to increase production in the industry to 6,000 tons of cocoons annually by 2025.

---

