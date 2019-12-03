A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on December 3.

The new edition includes articles: 2020 State Budget approved in last reading, Country named best excursion tourism destination, Baku to host 2nd Caspian Innovation Conference, Nation wins gold at Karate 1 Premier League etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.