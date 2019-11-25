By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Security councils of Azerbaijan and Russian have signed a plan of cooperation for 2020-2021.

The document was signed by the secretaries of the Security Councils of Azerbaijan and Russia, Ramil Usubov and Nikolail Patrushev respectively, on the sidelines of the 7th meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS countries held in Moscow on November 20, 2019.

The 7th meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils was attended by nine security secretaries of CIS countries. The agenda of the meeting included issues of ensuring regional security within the CIS countries and international cooperation through security councils.

The meeting participants analyzed the threats posed by foreign terrorist fighters, discussed measures to prevent their movement to the territory of the CIS countries, as well as chemical and biological safety issues through the Commonwealth at regional spectrum.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani and Russian security councils discussed measures to detect and suppress propaganda of radicalism and separatism during a meeting held in Baku in September 2019. Ramil Usubov had stressed the importance of countering measures of extremism and separatism in Azerbaijan and Russia. In turn, Patrushev had said that "Russia always attaches great importance to expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in all fields."

---

