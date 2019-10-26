By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Austria,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Austria relations and the ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our peoples. On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Austria lasting peace and prosperity.”

