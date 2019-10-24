24 October 2019 11:14 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Azerbaijan is an influential country in the world, former Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayeen told Trend.
“Azerbaijan is in the center of attention in the world as a result of holding big and international events,” Pakayeen said.
He added that this also boosts Azerbaijan’s cooperation with other countries.
"During its chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan can make important steps in maintaining peace and security in the region," the former ambassador said.
The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member-states kicked off on Oct. 23. The 18th NAM Summit will be held October 25-26.
