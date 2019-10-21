By Trend

The initiative by Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to plant 650,000 trees in one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of brilliant Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi symbolizes the high value that the Azerbaijani people attach to the literary and cultural heritage, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze told Trend Oct. 21.

The ambassador said that to plant trees means to expand landscaping, which serves to protect the nature and preserve the ecological balance.

Pataradze added that the young generation shouldn’t forget such personalities, should honor and perpetuate their memory.

The ambassador reminded that he participated in the tree planting campaign, which was held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani diplomatic service agencies.

“This is a great initiative and I believe that these campaigns will continue,” Pataradze said. “It is an honor for me to participate in the tree planting campaign in fraternal and friendly Azerbaijan. The organization of this campaign is symbolic. Planting trees also means the glorification of peace, friendship and brotherhood.”

For implementation of the initiative by Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to plant 650,000 trees in one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of brilliant Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi, seedlings of various species of forest and fruit trees were selected.

For the first time in Azerbaijan’s history, such a great number of trees will be planted in one day.

---

