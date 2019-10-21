By Trend

Roboday festival was held as part of InnoWeek - Innovation Week in Baku, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The festival, which is a part of the Robopark project, featured exhibitions organized on working with various robots, stands as well as zones where innovations in the field of robotics were demonstrated. Various trainings were also held, including the Drone, Robofootball and Robosumo competitions.

Azerbaijan Robotics Engineering Academy (AREA) has created a separate venue in the Regular category for the World Robot Olympiad (WRO).

Also as part of the Roboday festival, information was presented on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) educational programs.

The main goal of the Robopark project is to increase interest in the field of robotics, attract successful robotics projects to competitions and create opportunities for their commercialization.

The festival was organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and the Agency for Innovation of the ministry, in partnership with AREA, Sumaks Academy, Engineering for Kids and Mars Academy.

---

