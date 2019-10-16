By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologist predict changeable cloudy in Baku on October 17. Light fog and drizzle will be observed in the morning in some places. Northwest wind will become north-east in the afternoon.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 16-18 °C at night, 22-26 C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 16-18 °C at night and 23-25°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, intermittent rain is expected in the Lankaran-Astara zone. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 11-16 °C at night, 24-29 °Cin the afternoon. In mountains, the temperature will be 8-13 °Cat night,5-20 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather on October 17-18 will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

