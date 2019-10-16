By Trend

Azerbaijan as a reliable transit country continues its efforts to facilitate the access of Turkic-speaking countries to world markets, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Baku Oct.15.

“The transport cooperation among our countries, historically located on the ancient Silk Road, is one of the important directions, of course,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Azerbaijan is an active participant in the East-West transport corridor. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, commissioned in October 2017, is our joint contribution to the restoration of the historic Silk Road. The cargo handling capacity of the Baku International Sea Port is 15 million tons of cargo and 100,000 containers. If necessary, the cargo handling capacity of the port can be increased to 25 million tons and 1 million containers. Azerbaijan as a reliable transit country continues its efforts to facilitate the access of Turkic-speaking countries to world markets. In 2018, 8 million tons of cargo was transported from Turkic-speaking countries through Azerbaijan.”

“We attach great importance to cooperation in the energy sector,” said the president. “Azerbaijan offers its opportunities in this area too. A portion of the energy resources of our partners from Central Asia is transported to world markets via Azerbaijan.”

“We must intensify our efforts to attract foreign tourists to our countries and encourage the flow of tourists among our countries,” Ilham Aliyev added. “In the nine months of 2019, a total of 2.4 million tourists visited Azerbaijan, of which 330,000 were people from Turkic-speaking countries. In the same period of 2018, this figure was 285,000.”

“The cooperation among our countries in the field of security is also expanding,” the Azerbaijani president said. “Last month, the 22nd meeting of the Conference of Secret Services of Turkic-Speaking States was held in Baku. Cooperation in this area is important from the point of view of strengthening the security of our countries and ensuring regional stability.”

