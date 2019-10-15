By Trend

The delegation consisting of the Azerbaijani MPs Shahin Ismayilov, Kamran Bayramov, Sona Aliyeva and Kamran Nabizade is participating in the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union dedicated to “Role of parliaments and possible mechanisms for strengthening international law, contribution to regional cooperation” in the capital of Serbia - Belgrade, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

More than 1,700 delegates from 154 countries are participating in the event.

