Summit of the Turkic Council in Baku will open up new opportunities for cooperation among the Turkic-speaking states, editor-in-chief of the Bolgepostasi newspaper, columnist for the Milat newspaper, Ufuk Coskun told Trend Oct. 14.

Coskun said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also noted the importance of this summit before his visit to Azerbaijan and said that the Turkic Council Summit will go down in history this year.

“He noted that today the Turkic-speaking countries with the same culture and historical roots should be together in order to resist the insidious plans of some forces directed against them,” the editor-in-chief said.

Coskun added that if the Turkic-speaking countries aren’t united, it will be very difficult to ensure stability in the region, including in the Middle East.

The editor-in-chief said that the union created by the Turkic-speaking countries will develop and cover more areas every day, and will play an important role in ensuring stability in the region.

“Otherwise, the Turkic-Islamic world will always be threatened by outside forces,” Coskun noted.

The editor-in-chief said also emphasized Turkey and Azerbaijan’s important role in the creation of the Turkic Council.

“From the first day of independence, Azerbaijan has supported Turkey, and has always demonstrated its fraternal position,” Coskun said.

The Turkic Council was established Oct. 3, 2009 in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Its goal is the development of comprehensive cooperation among the member states.

