Improving the efficiency of economic cooperation within the framework of the Turkic Council is one of the main tasks, the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov said at a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council member countries, Trend reports.

The Kyrgyz minister noted that the joint statement of the heads of state of the Turkic Council regarding the entry of Uzbekistan into the organization will be adopted at the summit.

"I hope that our partner Turkmenistan will also follow the example of Uzbekistan, which will strengthen the image of the organization," Aidarbekov said.

Moreover, the minister said that today at the meeting of foreign ministers a decision will be made on granting Hungary observer status in the Turkic Council's Cultural Heritage Fund.

"We support the efforts of Hungary to integrate more and more into the organizations of the Turkic world," Kyrgyz foreign minister said.

Having said that the chairmanship of the Turkic Council passes to Azerbaijan, he wished the country success.

Aidarbekov further noted that it was necessary to continue supporting the efforts of the Turkic Council in obtaining observer status in the UN General Assembly and in the OIC. It is also important to strengthen the cooperation of the Turkic Council with organizations such as TurkPA, TURKSOY and others.

"One of the main tasks is to increase the efficiency of economic cooperation, consolidate joint efforts and mutual support, which is very important. We attach great importance to the development of cooperation with all countries of the Turkic Council in all areas," the minister added.

On Oct. 3, 2009, at the summit in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, it was announced about the creation of a new organization, and its activity principles are reflected in the Istanbul Declaration of Sept. 16, 2010.

At the first stage, the Turkic Council included Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. On Sept. 14, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ratified the Nakhchivan agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council for Turkic Speaking states.

The structures of the Turkic Council include the Secretariat in Istanbul, the Council of Presidents, the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Committee of Senior Officials, the Council of Elders of Turkic Speaking States, the Parliamentary Assembly (TURKPA) in Baku, the International Turkic Academy in Nur Sultan city and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in Ankara.

Over the entire existence period of the organization, six meetings of leaders of the member countries of the Turkic Council took place.

