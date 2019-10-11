By Trend

Azerbaijan’s electoral system is a model for the whole world, Zeynal Nagdaliyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president for territorial and organizational issues, department head, said at a meeting held for the chairmen of the district election commissions, Trend reports Oct. 11.

Nagdaliyev said that it is necessary to expand campaigning in anticipation of municipal elections. The state allocated the necessary financial resources for campaigning, the Azerbaijani presidential aide noted.

Nagdaliyev added that the election process is being improved. Compared to previous elections, the number of comments made by international observers is decreasing.

“This suggests that the electoral process is improving and interest in it is growing,” Nagdaliyev said. “It is safe to say that the conditions created for district election commissions are an example for the whole world.”

The presidential aide added that interest in municipal bodies is growing, so people are trying to choose the best candidate.

Nagdaliyev said that the representation of youth and women in municipal bodies is the same as in most European countries. The presidential aide expressed confidence that in the upcoming municipal elections, these figures will increase.

Nagdaliyev noted that the process of preparing the voter list is very important for the elections.

“There are no cases when someone doesn’t find his or her name on the list,” Nagdaliyev said. “We receive no complaints regarding the compilation of the list.”

The presidential aide expressed confidence that these elections will be held transparently as well.

“The head of state has set the task of holding elections transparently,” Nagdaliyev said. “People are preparing with great interest for them. This is a very good phenomenon. Growth of this interest means development of the society.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz