By Trend

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and China is developing rapidly, Azerbaijani MP, member of the Azerbaijan-China interparliamentary working group Eldaniz Salimov told Trend Oct. 10.

The MP reminded that the foundation for the development of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations was laid by the great leader Heydar Aliyev in 1998 at the International Conference “TRACECA - Restoration of the Historic Silk Route” with the participation of 13 international organizations and 32 state delegations.

The member of the working group noted that the development of bilateral cooperation deepened economic relations between the two countries.

“China began to invest in Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani MP said. “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pays close attention to the further development of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations.”

The MP believes that the “One Belt One Road” initiative serves to create new opportunities in transport, the development of trade, tourism, relations between peoples, the establishment of stability, security and peace in the Eurasian region.

“Security cooperation between Azerbaijan and China will play a big role for the region,” the MP said. “Countries along the East-West and North-South transport corridor will be able to transport goods using Azerbaijan’s territory. This road is a transport corridor connecting Asia and Europe.”

The MP added that Azerbaijan is one of the main partners of cooperation in the Eurasian space.

