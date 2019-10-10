By Trend

The delegation led by US Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger has met with servicemen of the Azerbaijani army who participated in the Saber Junction – 19 Multinational Brigade-Level Tactical Exercises held at the Hohenfels Training Center in Germany, Trend reports on Oct. 9 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

While speaking at the event, Litzenberger reminded that the foundation of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO was laid in 1994.

The ambassador stressed that during this period, the servicemen of the Azerbaijan army took part in many exercises and courses.

The diplomat also emphasized that exercises play an important role in improving the knowledge and skills of military personnel. The US ambassador wished the servicemen who participated in the exercises, success in their future service.

While speaking about the importance of the Saber Junction – 19 Multinational Brigade-Level Tactical Exercises, Colonel Siyavush Mustafayev stressed that such exercises are important in the exchange of experience between partner countries, ensuring their operational interoperability and increasing the level of combat readiness.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz