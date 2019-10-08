By Trend

The Azerbaijan-China relations have been recently characterized by consistency, and mutual understanding on many issues, famous Azerbaijani expert, professor of the Western Caspian University Fikret Sadikhov told Trend.

“The implementation of the Silk Road Economic Belt project with the participation of the two countries gives an important impetus to the development of bilateral relations and increases Azerbaijan’s importance as a leading country in the South Caucasus region,” the expert said.

“China is greatly interested in this project, as it envisages the transportation of the Chinese goods through the territory of our country,” Sadikhov said.

“In general, the China-Azerbaijan relations are quite promising thanks to a wide range of cooperation in the trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as the implementation of large-scale projects of international importance,” the expert said. “China openly demonstrates interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan as our country is actually becoming a transportation hub for transportation of international cargo to Europe and Asia."

Sadikhov also stressed the high importance of political relations between Azerbaijan and China.

"China supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of territorial integrity and stands for the inviolability of the national borders of our country,” he said. “For us, China's recognition of this fact is of great importance, which in turn is an incentive to maintain further political dialogue."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz