By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Russian Federation for a working visit on the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

At Sochi International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, President Aliyev was met by Vice-Governor of Krasnodar Krai Anatoly Voronovsky, Mayor of Sochi Alexey Kopaygorodsky and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz