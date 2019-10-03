3 October 2019 10:08 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Russian Federation for a working visit on the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
At Sochi International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, President Aliyev was met by Vice-Governor of Krasnodar Krai Anatoly Voronovsky, Mayor of Sochi Alexey Kopaygorodsky and other officials.
