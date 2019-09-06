By Trend

Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with the winners of the competition for financing Master Degree studies in the universities abroad, announced by the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, Trend reports referring to the Foundation Sept. 6.

During the meeting, held with the participation of Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation Farid Jafarov, Hajiyev answered questions related to foreign policy, as well as to the policy pursued by Azerbaijan in the areas of tourism, transport and trade.

He stressed that Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev has achieved great success in all areas of state building, including foreign policy.

Azerbaijan is a country pursuing a truly independent foreign policy, the basis of which is the national interests of Azerbaijan and the protection of the interests of the country’s citizens, Hajiyev said. This strategy, the foundation of which was laid by great leader Heydar Aliyev, is being carried out according to pragmatic and realistic principles, taking into account historical experience and geopolitical realities, Hajiyev noted.

He added that Azerbaijan, pursuing its foreign policy on the basis of the norms and principles of international law against the background of tense international relations, does not interfere in the internal affairs of other states, and does not allow anyone to interfere in its internal affairs.

