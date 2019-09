By Trend

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will visit the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 4, the Russian embassy in Baku told Trend on Sept. 3.

"Patrushev will hold the Russian-Azerbaijani security consultations with Secretary of the Azerbaijani Security Council Ramil Usubov and representatives of several ministries and departments of the two countries in Baku," the embassy stressed.

