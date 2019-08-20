By Trend

A working meeting of experts of state commissions on delimitation and demarcation of the state border of Azerbaijan and Georgia was held, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Aug. 19.

The parties discussed the delimitation process and clarified the positions on the uncoordinated sections.

The work was planned to be carried out on the territories, including the measurement work and inspection of uncoordinated sections.

The experts will jointly inspect different sections on August 19-23. The issue related to the joint inspections of other uncoordinated sections of the state border will also be discussed.

---

