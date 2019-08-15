By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be rainless in Baku on August 16. Mild south wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +21°C to +24°C at night and +30°C+35°C in the daytime in Absheron and +21°C to +23°C at night and +31°C +33°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 756 mm mercury column.Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night, 45-50% in the daytim

The sea water temperature will be +24-25°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba and +25-26°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh.

Short term rain is expected in some mountainous areas in the evening. Hail is also predicted. Mild east wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +32°C to +37°C in the daytime, from +12°C to + 17°C in mountains at night, and from +21°C to +26°C in the daytime.

