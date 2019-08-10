By Trend

A number of exciting events took place in July that will be remembered for a long time, President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Farid Gayibov said, Trend reports.

“Dornbirn (AUT) embraced 18000 participants from 65 nations at the 16th World Gymnaestrada. This is a very interesting event held every 4 years. I liked the high level of organisation and hospitality shown to all the attendees.

The marching of all participating nations at the Opening Ceremony showed the real power of Gymnastics”, he said.

Gayibov pointed out that magnificent gymnastics evenings were held with National Performances where the delegations demonstrated Gymnastics for All activities featuring the folklore and culture they belong to. “This is the very point where the traditions of different countries meet. This beautiful peculiarity of the Gymnastics for All discipline is the salt of Gymnastics in general which no other sport can offer.”

At the exhibition organised within the framework of the event, interesting stands were presented by different National Federations, hosts of future competitions and gymnastics products’ manufacturers, he said.

Thus, according to UEG president, Gymnaestrada is the very event to feel the value of an active life, to make friendship, to discover new cultures and traditions, to exhibit the essence and beauty of all gymnastics disciplines under the Gymnastics for All event.

«Gymnastics knows no bound indeed. As you know, in Europe we have more than 10 million people practicing Gymnastics for All. Last June, the Swiss Federal Gymnastics Festival had its 7th edition in Aarau (SUI) with a participation of 62000 gymnasts. In 2017, the International German Gymnastics Festival brought together in Berlin 80000 participants from different countries. During these events, we realise how strong the gymnastics culture and tradition are in our continent. This can be called as massive communication platform involving many people and building a great legacy to be handed over to the growing generations for its further development,” he said.

Gayibov noted that following the 1st World Championships in Artistic Gymnastics among juniors (Gyor, Hungary) in June, it was the turn of rhythmic gymnastics to go down in history as the participants of the 1st Junior World Championships held in Moscow (Russia) in July.

“Moscow welcomed the juniors from 61 countries at the newly opened Rhythmic Gymnastics Center named after Russian living legendary coach, President of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Viner-Usmanova. The Organisers can be proud of the high level of organisation and smooth running of all the events,” said UEG president.

He pointed out that competitions were very interesting and they showed that the level of the growing generation in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Europe is as high as the seniors. “98.5 % of finalists in the individual programme and 100 % of the groups in the finals came from Europe and all the medals were won only by European gymnasts. Obviously, our continent dominates in this discipline.”

“During the next Executive Committee Meeting of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to be held in Managua (NCA) next month, we will definitely discuss the reports we received in connection with these 2 junior World Championships defining the future of events of this kind. We received different feedback but people mainly think that organising Worlds for juniors is useful and will have a positive impact on their future senior sporting career,” he said.

Gayibov recalled that last month, Europe hosted another multi-sport event in Naples (ITA) – the Summer University Games or Universiade which is held every 2 years. “Men’s Artistic Gymnastics, Women’s Artistic Gymnastics and Rhythmic Gymnastics were a part of this event as usual. Despite of the fact that it was held immediately after the European Games in Minsk (BLR), many well-known gymnasts competed in.

And hot July was concluded with another European multi-sport event – the European Youth Olympic Festival hosted in Baku (AZE). Male and female artistic gymnasts from 37 countries in total gathered at the National Gymnastics Arena to be a part of this festival. These are traditional events for Europe’s Artistic Gymnasts. Young gymnasts, who were competing with the representatives of other continents at the Worlds last month, were trying their strength among themselves this time. The programme of some gymnasts already distinguished themselves with high level of difficulty. This is natural as they can perform in the senior programme starting from next year, maybe, some of them will even take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Dear gymnasts! As we can see, you are lucky to have so many opportunities to express yourselves, to grow in a multi-sport environment and be proud of the large scale which gymnastics offer in general.

Let’s value what we have and think what we still can achieve together!” UEG president concluded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz