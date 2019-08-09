By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan on October 3, a source in the Turkish government told Trendon Aug. 9.

According to the source, President Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the seventh meeting of the Turkic Council, as well as in the events dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkic Council.

The Turkic Council was established on October 3, 2009 in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Its goal is the development of comprehensive cooperation among member-states (Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz