The weather will be changeable cloudy on August 7. Short rain is expected in some places in the morning. Mild northwest wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +21°C to +24°C at night and +27°C+30°C in the daytime in Absheron and +22°C to +24°C at night and +28°C +30°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 762 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 50-60%.

The sea water temperature will be +23-24°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani and Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), while +24-25°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Rainy weather is expected in some northern and eastern regions.

Hail predicted in some places. East wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +33°C to +38°C in the daytime, from +12°C to + 17°C in mountains at night, and from +21°C to +26°C in the daytime.

