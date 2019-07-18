A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on July 18.

The new edition includes articles: BP eyes to develop solar, wind power in country, OPEC predicts oil production volume in Azerbaijan in 2020, Ukrainian company strives to enter local market, National wrestlers win 2 golds in Turkey etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.