The next population census in Azerbaijan will be held on October 1 this year.

Preparatory work for the census is underway, Tahir Budagov, Chairman of the State Statistics Committee, told Trend.

He stressed that the census will last 10 days. “Inclusion of the census results in software, the publication of aggregated data will last until July 2022,” Budagov added.

It is noteworthy that census is held every 10 years in Azerbaijan. The last census was held on April 13-22, 2009. The total population of Azerbaijan, according to its results, was 8,922,447 people.

When Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was proclaimed on May 28, 1918, the total population was 1.9 million, and in 1991, when the Republic of Azerbaijan was proclaimed, it counted 7.2 million people.

As of January 1, 2019, the population of the country was 9,981,457 people. As many as 52.8 percent of the total population lives in cities, and 47.2 percent - in villages. Some 49.9 percent are men, and 50.1 percent are women. The population density is 115 people per square kilometer.

It should also be noted that Azerbaijan celebrated the birth of its 10 millionth citizen on April 6, 2019. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the people of Azerbaijan and the parents of the infant on this occasion.

The ten millionth citizen of Azerbaijan was born to a family of internally displaced people Nigar Ojagova and Rauf Hasanov, former residents of Aghdara region currently registered in the village of Bash Guneytapa in Aghdam. The weight of the baby girl was 3.6 kilograms, and the height was 52 centimeters.

In connection with the birth of the infant, festive events took place in Baku. Tree-planting events, gala concert were held in Baku Boulevard, and fireworks were arranged.

Development of human capital is at the heart of all government projects realized in the period of independence. The main targets of Azerbaijani government are to obtain further success in reducing poverty and upgrading living standards as well as providing even greater welfare of the population by effectively promoting the economic and social development of the country.

