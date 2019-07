A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on July 2.

The new edition includes articles: Azerbaijani wines awarded in China, Country finishes Second European Games in top-10, Carlsberg plans to develop beer production, ICT innovation clusters to be created etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.