By Trend

Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov has appealed to the personnel of the internal structures, Trend reports on June 21.

"The internal structures, in which we served for more than 25 years shoulder to shoulder, have been formed and strengthened under the leadership of Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev, overcame difficult tasks with dignity and proved loyalty to the Motherland and people,” Usubov said.

“In subsequent years, internal structures developed and modernized thanks to Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev’s invaluable care and attention,” he said.

“The internal structures justified the president’s confidence, proving the ability to adequately respond to the new challenges and threats of the globalizing world by demonstrating great devotion to the Motherland, the state and the oath,” he said.

Along with his appointment to such a high and responsible position as Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Azerbaijan, Usubov stressed that he was pleased with the appointment of First Deputy Minister, Lieutenant-General Vilayat Eyvazov, with whom he worked for many years, as interior minister.

“Eyvazov is distinguished with loyalty to the president and people, high professionalism and skills of a leader," Usubov said.

"I believe that under the leadership of Interior Minister Vilayat Eyvazov, the internal structures will continue to faithfully serve Azerbaijan, protect the stability, rights and freedoms of citizens, national interests, the foundations of statehood, and make a worthy contribution to the important activities of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, which are carried out for the sake of the sustainable development of the country and people and ensuring tranquility, law and order,” Usubov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz