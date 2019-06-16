By Trend

The official representatives of the Armenian leadership have recently become to make more statements and take more actions, which openly characterize Armenia’s aggressive policy, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva said that Armenia itself refutes the myth that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a conflict "between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh", Trend reports.

“The Armenian defense minister personally rewards those who killed the Azerbaijani serviceman,” she said. “The Armenian defense minister’s recent actions once again confirm the aggressive policy of this country. That is why the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are conducted between the occupier - Armenia and the party whose territories were subjected to occupation - Azerbaijan.”

“We have always stressed and would like to reiterate that the main essence of the negotiations are the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from the invading forces and the return of the internally displaced people to their houses,” she said.

“The main principles and elements of the discussions have been clarified in the OSCE Minsk Group’s statement dated March 9, 2019,” Abdullayeva said. “Of course, negotiations must continue within the same framework and on the existing basis, and in particular, the efforts must be continued to prepare the people of both countries for peace, as the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs propose."

“As for the upcoming meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Washington, first of all, the process is expected to be advanced through substantive negotiations at each meeting,” she said.

"We hope that during the meeting in Washington, which is a continuation of the Moscow meeting, the parties will achieve more concrete results,” Abdullayeva said. “We also think that an end must be put to the uncertainty in the position of the Armenian leadership. Only a definite position, determination and political will can lead to the peaceful settlement of the conflict."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz